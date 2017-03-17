Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya will select the next chief minister. “I have left the responsibility to Keshav,” Shah told reporters, ruling out Maurya as a potential candidate for the post, The Indian Express reported.

Maurya was believed to be among the front-runners for the chief ministerial post, but only Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and BJP MP from Gorakhpur Adityanath appear to be the top contenders for the post. It can be noted that Maurya was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with high blood pressure.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was also said to be in the running for the post, but he had denied the rumours as ludicrous. BJP had earlier said that Shah will decide the next UP chief minister. Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, will have the last say on the decision.

Speculation has been rife over who the BJP will select for the chief minister’s post in Uttar Pradesh. Shah has been conducting meetings with the party leadership since Sunday, a day after the Assembly election results were declared. The party’s pick may be declared on Saturday as Uttar Pradesh MLAs are slated to meet in Lucknow to elect their leader, according to The Times of India.

The BJP won 312 of 403 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.