The big news: Election Commission dismisses claims of EVM manipulation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: UP BJP chief KP Maurya will decide the next chief minister, and Arvind Subramanian’s term as chief economic adviser was extended by two years.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission: The polling monitor clarified that its voting machines were different from those used abroad and said comparisons were ‘misplaced’.
- Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya will decide the next chief minister, says Amit Shah: This rules out the state party president as a possible candidate, after he was believed to be among front-runners for the position.
- Arvind Subramanian gets two more years as chief economic adviser: With this extension, he will now hold the office till October 2019.
- Justice CS Karnan demands Rs 14-crore compensation from seven judges for ‘disturbing his mind’: The Calcutta High Court judge has also passed a suo motu order directing the CBI to investigate his complaint of corruption against 20 sitting and retired judges.
- Two clerics from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah go missing in Pakistan: They had visited Karachi to meet relatives.
- Goa Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane resigns after Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote: Rane had been upset with Congress’ lack of urgency in forming the government in the state despite winning the most seats.
- Pakistan to fight blasphemous content posted online, says Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan: Mockery of religion in the name of freedom of expression will not be tolerated, he said.
- Council approves state and Union Territory GST laws: The next meeting will be held on March 31.
- Slipper hurled at Union minister attending JNU student Muthukrishnan’s funeral in Tamil Nadu: Pon Radhakrishnan said he refused to accept that there was any connection between BJP coming to power at the Centre and the 25-year-old committing suicide.
- After Hawaii, Maryland judge stays Donald Trump’s revised travel ban: Despite the changes, public statements indicate that the purpose of the order is discrimination against Muslims, said Judge Theodore Chuang.