A look at the headlines right now:

EVMs are tamper-proof, says Election Commission: The polling monitor clarified that its voting machines were different from those used abroad and said comparisons were ‘misplaced’. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya will decide the next chief minister, says Amit Shah: This rules out the state party president as a possible candidate, after he was believed to be among front-runners for the position. Arvind Subramanian gets two more years as chief economic adviser: With this extension, he will now hold the office till October 2019.

Justice CS Karnan demands Rs 14-crore compensation from seven judges for ‘disturbing his mind’: The Calcutta High Court judge has also passed a suo motu order directing the CBI to investigate his complaint of corruption against 20 sitting and retired judges. Two clerics from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah go missing in Pakistan: They had visited Karachi to meet relatives. Goa Congress MLA Vishwajeet Rane resigns after Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote: Rane had been upset with Congress’ lack of urgency in forming the government in the state despite winning the most seats. Pakistan to fight blasphemous content posted online, says Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan: Mockery of religion in the name of freedom of expression will not be tolerated, he said. Council approves state and Union Territory GST laws: The next meeting will be held on March 31. Slipper hurled at Union minister attending JNU student Muthukrishnan’s funeral in Tamil Nadu: Pon Radhakrishnan said he refused to accept that there was any connection between BJP coming to power at the Centre and the 25-year-old committing suicide. After Hawaii, Maryland judge stays Donald Trump’s revised travel ban: Despite the changes, public statements indicate that the purpose of the order is discrimination against Muslims, said Judge Theodore Chuang.