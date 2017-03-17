Calcutta High Court Justice CS Karnan has demanded Rs 14 crore from Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and six other senior judges as compensation for “disturbing his mind and normal life”. In a letter issued to the seven judges on Thursday, Karnan said, “The seven judges have prevented me from carrying out my judicial and administrative works from February 8 till now.” He also threatened to “restrain the judicial and administrative work of these judges” if he was not paid the amount within a week, The Indian Express reported.

Karnan’s letter comes six days after the Supreme Court issued a bailable warrant against him for failing to appear for contempt proceedings despite its notice. He was accused of degrading the judiciary. On March 10, the top court had directed the West Bengal deputy commissioner of police to execute the order personally and produce the high court judge in court before March 31. The court had also set his bail bond at Rs 10,000.

On Wednesday, Justice Karnan had passed a suo motu order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation to inquire into his complaint of corruption against 20 sitting and retired judges, reported The Times of India. He also asked the agency to submit its report to the Parliament, adding that the Madras High Court had evidence to prove his allegations.

Earlier, he had accused the Supreme Court of being “anti-Dalit” for issuing the contempt notice against him. He had also claimed that the court’s order was “unethical” and a violation of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of) Atrocities Act.

Justice Karnan came into the news on February 8 after the apex court issued a contempt notice against him for accusing several Supreme Court and high court judges of corruption. The bench had asked him to appear before it on February 13.

The notice against Justice Karnan came only days after he wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to do something about the “high corruption in the judiciary”. On January 23, he had released the letter containing “an initial list of corrupt judges”. The list had 20 names, including sitting judges at the Supreme Court and various high courts.