The Bharatiya Janata Party has believed to have chosen former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Trivendra Singh Rawat as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand. Officials in the know told The Indian Express that Rawat was informed of the decision on Thursday night and will be formally elected by BJP MLAs at a meeting scheduled for Friday.

Rawat, who won the 2017 Assembly elections from the Doiwala constituency, is believed to be close to BJP National President Amit Shah. The 56-year-old was one of the three deputies Shah worked with in Uttar Pradesh before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Rawat served with the RSS from 1983 to 2002 and is currently the BJP’s party in-charge in Jharkhand.

In Uttarakhand, former MP Satpal Maharaj and former minister Prakash Pant had also emerged as front-runners for the position. “But Amit Shah’s support to Rawat seems to have tilted the balance in his favour,” a BJP official told Hindustan Times.

BJP state chief Ajay Bhatt had earlier announced that the new Uttakahand chief minister will be inaugurated in Dehradun on March 18 at 3 pm. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and several other senior leaders will be present on the occasion,” he had said, without mentioning the party’s chief ministerial pick. “We have asked all MLAs to be present in Dehradun on March 17 and 18,” The Indian Express reported.