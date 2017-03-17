The Goa Police on Thursday said that the 28-year-old Irish woman who was found dead near Deobagh beach on March 14 was raped before she was killed. The police said her post-mortem report confirmed it.

“The cause of death was compression of neck and cerebral damage after she was hit on the head with a beer bottle. The autopsy has confirmed that she was raped before murder,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Canacona) Sammy Tavares told PTI.

Tavares said that the accused Vikas Bhagat, who was arrested on March 15, has admitted to the crime. “He has confessed to raping the victim and later killing her in order to hide his identity,” Tavares said, according to Hindustan Times. Bhagat had fought with the woman before killing her, according to The Indian Express.

The police have located the murder weapon – a broken beer bottle – from a bag that was stuffed with the woman’s clothes. Bhagat has now been charged with rape, murder, robbery, and destroying evidence. He is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court March 22, reported Times Now.