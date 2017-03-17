Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Jharkhand teammates were rescued from a fire at a hotel in Dwarka, Delhi early on Friday. The team was set to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final against Bengal later in the day, but the match has now been pushed to Saturday.

All the players are safe, and were on the seventh floor, while the fire had broken out on the ground floor, Hindustan Times reported. “What added to our concern was the fire alarm didn’t go off, so we assumed it to be a small fire accident. But when there was a strong burning smell, we were asked to vacate immediately. The seriousness of it struck us only when we got out,” Ishank Jaggi, told ESPN Cricinfo. He added that the smoke had moved to their rooms too, which is when they were instructed to run downstairs.

The entire team has been moved to Palam grounds, where the semi-final was to be played. There has been no announcement on whether the final, which is slated to be played on Sunday, will be postponed.