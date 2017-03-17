The Madras High Court on Friday reprimanded a man claiming to be the son of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and late Telugu actor Shobhan Babu. J Krishnamurthy, who is from Erode, had come out with the claim earlier this week. Justice R Mahadevan also pulled up Krishnamurthy’s counsel, activist “Traffic” Ramasamy.

This is not the first time someone has claimed to be Jayalalithaa’s child. Her home in Poes Garden, Chennai, had been occupied by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary, VK Sasikala, till Sasikala was convicted in a disproportionate assets case. Judge Madhavan, who was given several documents including a “deed of adoption”, said the papers had clearly been “fabricated”, The Times of India reported.

“Even if the documents are placed before an LKG student, he will say that they are fabricated. You attached a photo available in public domain,” the daily reported Madhavan as saying. The judge added that the commissioner of police needs to verify the documents. One of the documents had allegedly been signed by AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran. But the judge noted that around the time MGR signed it (in 1986), he could barely move his hand because of a heart attack followed by a stroke.

However, the court ordered Chennai Police to provide Krishnamurthy with security.

Krishnamurthy had claimed that he lives with his adoptive parents at Jayalalithaa’s friend’s house, and that Sasikala had pushed Jayalalithaa down the stairs when she wanted to introduce her son to the world, in September 2016. The AIADMK chief had been hospitalised in September last year, and never recovered from her illness.

Krishnamurthy claimed he had been too scared to reveal his identity earlier. He has, obviously, also said he is the rightful heir to the former AIADMK chief’s properties. Jayalalithaa’s niece and nephew, Deepa and Deepak Jayakumar, have not yet responded to the man’s claims.