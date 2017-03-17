A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Indian bourses lose momentum, Sensex and Nifty close marginally high: ITC’s stocks climbed 4.85% after the GST Council limited the cess on tobacco and cigarettes at 290%. Petrol pumps under I-T department scanner for depositing excess cash after demonetisation, says report: Officials said they are investigating if the amount deposited by fuel and LGP dealers corresponds with sales figures. Google’s new ‘upsetting-offensive’ tag aims to improve quality of search results: The guideline directs ‘quality raters’ to flag factually incorrect data or content that can be considered a racial slur. Council approves state and Union Territory GST laws: The next meeting will be held on March 31. India’s Aadhaar system is so good that every nation should get its own, says World Bank’s chief economist: Paul Romer called the controversial identification system the most sophisticated that he had ever seen. WhatsApp to bring back its text-only status feature: However, the recently-introduced update where users can share pictures and videos will remain. LeEco to sell Silicon Valley site it bought less than a year ago while battling cash crunch, reports Reuters: The company, which struggling to repay its debts, is planning yo sell the property to Chinese developer Genzon Group for $260 million, the report added.