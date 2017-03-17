New Zealand police on Friday shot down a security dog at the Auckland Airport after he ran loose for over three hours on the tarmac and delayed 16 flights. The security personnel drew criticism for opting to kill the dog instead of tranquilising him, AP reported.

Airport security staff had taken various measures to get the dog, Grizz, off the tarmac, Police Inspector Tracy Philips said. “This is not an outcome which anyone wanted,” he said.

The 10-month-old puppy was a cross between bearded collie and German short-haired pointer. He escaped from his handler and run amok through an open security gate, Radio New Zealand reported. Staffers tried to lure Grizz with food, toys and other dogs, the radio station reported.

An investigation has been ordered into the incident to find out what provoked the dog to run loose. The report did not confirm the use of tranquiliser to catch the dog.

Runaway police dog blamed for "delaying flights", shot at Auckland airport. https://t.co/Luf4Iy19gw pic.twitter.com/X89h2xy52H — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 17, 2017