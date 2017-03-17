At least 42 people were killed and dozens injured on Thursday after United States fighter jets struck a mosque in a village near Aleppo in Syria. The United States admitted to carrying out the airstrike in Northern Syria, but said that the attack was targeted at al-Qaeda members, Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the Syrian war, said many people were still trapped under the debris and the number of casualties might increase. The mosque, located in al-Jina, had around 300 people inside at the time of the attack.

The US Central Command earlier on Friday had said that an airstrike had been carried out by its forces in Idlib on Thursday killing several al-Qaeda members. “Idlib has been a significant safe haven for Al Qaeda in recent years,” the Central Command’s statement said.