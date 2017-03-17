Legendary poet and playwright Derek Walcott died on Friday at the age of 87 on the island of St Lucia, St Lucia Star reported. The Nobel laureate was reportedly suffering from an ailment.

His mother funded his first collection of poems when he was 19, The Guardian reported. The St Lucia-native is best known for his works Omeros and Another Life - a verse autobiography. Walcott successfully dabbled in theatre with more than 80 plays to his credit. He served as professor of poetry at the University of Essex from 2010 to 2013.

He won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1992 “for a poetic oeuvre of great luminosity, sustained by a historical vision, the outcome of a multicultural commitment”. In 2011, he bagged the TS Eliot Prize for Poetry.