The Prime Minister’s Office has said that there was no cost incurred to maintain Narendra Modi’s social media presence, PTI reported on Friday. The PMO was responding to an RTI query filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Modi’s official PMO India mobile application, which is available for free on Google PlayStore, was developed by students who had won a contest conducted by MyGov. Moreover, the prize money was given to the students by Google, and not the government, the reply said, according to ANI.

The reply said the social media presence of the prime minister was taken care of by the PMO, and hence, there was “no separate cost as such”. “The above properties [PMO App, the website] disseminate the latest news from government, and speeches and views of Hon’ble Prime Minister and updates from his visits,” it said.

Sisodia had sought to know the annual expenses the PMO incurred on every social media platform since Modi took over the government. “No social media campaign was run on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Gmail, by the Prime Minister’s Office,” the reply added.