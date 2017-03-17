The Centre on Friday said they had launched the surgical strikes across the Line of Control in September 2016 based on “specific and very definite” inputs about presence of militants in the region, PTI reported. In the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhambre said the operation was conducted with “absolute precision and the targets were completely destroyed with no casualty suffered by the Indian forces”.

“The Army conducted the strike with precision without causing any casualty on our side, but causing the destruction of terrorists and people supporting them,” Bhambre said. The minister said Pakistan had violated ceasefire provisions 152 times in 2015 and 228 times in 2016. He said the armed forces had thwarted 27 infiltration bids in 2016 alone.

On the security situation in the North-East, Bhambre said, “Proactive approach, coupled with the intelligent base operation undertaken by the security forces have resulted in the successful curtailment of the scale of violence.” He said security forces had managed to minimise the influence of insurgent groups in the region.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened since the Uri attack, which preceded the surgical strikes on September 29. Incidents of cross-border firing have increased since the surgical strikes. India has also attempted to diplomatically isolate Pakistan at international fora.