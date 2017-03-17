The big news: Trivendra Singh Rawat will become Uttarakhand CM on Saturday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Justice CS Karnan rejected ‘demeaning’ SC warrant against him, and Sushma Swaraj sought updates from Pakistan on two missing Indian clerics.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former RSS activist Trivendra Singh Rawat is BJP’s choice for Uttarakhand chief minister: He was elected the Legislative Party leader on Friday, and he will take oath of office on Saturday.
- Justice CS Karnan rejects ‘demeaning’ Supreme Court warrant against him: The Calcutta High Court judge has demanded Rs 14-crore compensation from seven judges for ‘disturbing his mind’.
- Sushma Swaraj seeks updates from Pakistan on two missing Indian clerics: There are conflicting reports on where Syed Asif Ali Nizami, 80, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami were last seen.
- Madras HC pulls up man claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s son, says ‘I can send this man to jail’: The court asked J Krishnamurthy for genuine documents proving he is the former chief minister’s son, failing which action will be taken against him.
- US apologises for claims that UK’s intelligence agency helped Barack Obama spy on Trump: The agency had said that the claims were ‘nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored’.
- Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies at 87: He died at his home in the Caribbean island of St Lucia after a prolonged illness.
- Pranab Mukherjee praises Narendra Modi, says he is a quick learner: ‘The PM is observant. I must give him credit,’ said the president.
- Kansas declares March 16 ‘Indian-American Appreciation Day’ to honour Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Governor Sam Brownback said Kansas will always reject any act of violence and hatred.
- US airstrike on a mosque kills more than 42 worshippers near Aleppo in Syria: The United States said the attack was targeted at al-Qaeda members.
- Shashi Tharoor asks petitioners to withdraw campaign to make him Congress’ 2019 PM candidate: The legislator said he did not endorse or support the campaign, which had received 16,435 signatures by Friday.