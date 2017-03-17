A look at the headlines right now:

Former RSS activist Trivendra Singh Rawat is BJP’s choice for Uttarakhand chief minister: He was elected the Legislative Party leader on Friday, and he will take oath of office on Saturday. Justice CS Karnan rejects ‘demeaning’ Supreme Court warrant against him: The Calcutta High Court judge has demanded Rs 14-crore compensation from seven judges for ‘disturbing his mind’. Sushma Swaraj seeks updates from Pakistan on two missing Indian clerics: There are conflicting reports on where Syed Asif Ali Nizami, 80, and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami were last seen. Madras HC pulls up man claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s son, says ‘I can send this man to jail’: The court asked J Krishnamurthy for genuine documents proving he is the former chief minister’s son, failing which action will be taken against him.

US apologises for claims that UK’s intelligence agency helped Barack Obama spy on Trump: The agency had said that the claims were ‘nonsense, utterly ridiculous and should be ignored’. Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies at 87: He died at his home in the Caribbean island of St Lucia after a prolonged illness. Pranab Mukherjee praises Narendra Modi, says he is a quick learner: ‘The PM is observant. I must give him credit,’ said the president. Kansas declares March 16 ‘Indian-American Appreciation Day’ to honour Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Governor Sam Brownback said Kansas will always reject any act of violence and hatred. US airstrike on a mosque kills more than 42 worshippers near Aleppo in Syria: The United States said the attack was targeted at al-Qaeda members. Shashi Tharoor asks petitioners to withdraw campaign to make him Congress’ 2019 PM candidate: The legislator said he did not endorse or support the campaign, which had received 16,435 signatures by Friday.