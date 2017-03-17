Anybody found to be involved in anti-party activities will be punished, said Samajwadi Party senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav. “Nobody will be spared,” Yadav said, according to PTI.

The senior leader said the party would take strict action against those found involved in wrongdoings that may have led to its defeat in the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. “We will seek feedback from all the candidates to the party district presidents to find out who all are engaged in the anti-party activities,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party was decimated in the Assembly elections, which it had fought in alliance with the Congress. Between the two, the parties managed to win only 54 seats out of 403. The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies won a whopping 325 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats.

Prior to the Assembly elections in UP, the Samajwadi Party had witnessed infighting between Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Yadav. After Akhilesh Yadav secured support of the majority of party leaders, the father and son duo reconciled.