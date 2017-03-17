Three people, including a woman, were shot dead by a Border Security Force personnel in a village in south Tripura on Friday, PTI reported. Two other villagers sustained injuries during the incident. The deceased are believed to be tribals.

However, itis not clear yet what led to the incident. According to the report in PTI, the BSF personnel opened fire at villagers who clashed with them for allegedly harassing tribal women. However, The Hindu reported that the incident took place after residents allegedly attacked a security patrol after their cattle-smuggling attempt was foiled.

The villagers claimed that they were protesting against the rape of tribal women by BSF personnel when they were fired upon, the report in The Hindu added. Tribal political parties have demanded punishment of the guilty BSF personnel.

Situation in Tripura has been tense since March 13 when BSF troops had captured seven cattle at Bangamura in Sabroom. Constable Rabi Datta was attacked by people armed with weapons, BSF battalion Commandant TS Negi told the English daily.