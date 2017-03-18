The big news: Trivendra Singh Rawat becomes Uttarakhand CM today, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Donald Trump and Angela Merkel had an awkward first meeting, and Pakistan said it has no information on two Indian clerics missing there.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former RSS activist Trivendra Singh Rawat is BJP’s choice for Uttarakhand chief minister: He was elected the Legislative Party leader on Friday, and he will take oath of office on Saturday.
- ‘At least we have something in common’, Trump says on wiretaps during first meeting with Angela Merkel: The US president claimed that he and the German chancellor’s phones were wiretapped under Barack Obama.
- Person who hosted missing Indian clerics in Pakistan ‘under pressure’ not to speak, says Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan has said they have no idea where the two men are.
- Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies at 87: He died at his home in the Caribbean island of St Lucia after a prolonged illness.
- Kansas declares March 16 ‘Indian-American Appreciation Day’ to honour Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Governor Sam Brownback said Kansas will always reject any act of violence and hatred.
- New Zealand Airport police shoot down security dog after he ran loose and delayed 16 flights: The security personnel drew criticism for opting to kill the canine instead of tranquilising it.
- Mumbai court issues extradition order against Vijay Mallya in service tax default case: The fugitive businessman had collected service tax from passengers of his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, however, he never gave the money to the department.
- ‘Nobody will be spared’, says Ram Gopal Yadav after Samajwadi Party’s loss in UP: Feedback from candidates will be sent to party district presidents to find out if anybody had indulged in anti-party activities, he said.
- Surgical strikes were based on ‘specific and definite inputs’, says Centre: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhambre said the operation was conducted with ‘absolute precision and the targets were completely destroyed’.
- Pranab Mukherjee praises Narendra Modi, says he is a quick learner: ‘The PM is observant. I must give him credit,’ said the president.