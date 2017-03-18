A look at the headlines right now:

Former RSS activist Trivendra Singh Rawat is BJP’s choice for Uttarakhand chief minister: He was elected the Legislative Party leader on Friday, and he will take oath of office on Saturday. ‘At least we have something in common’, Trump says on wiretaps during first meeting with Angela Merkel: The US president claimed that he and the German chancellor’s phones were wiretapped under Barack Obama. Person who hosted missing Indian clerics in Pakistan ‘under pressure’ not to speak, says Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan has said they have no idea where the two men are. Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies at 87: He died at his home in the Caribbean island of St Lucia after a prolonged illness. Kansas declares March 16 ‘Indian-American Appreciation Day’ to honour Srinivas Kuchibhotla: Governor Sam Brownback said Kansas will always reject any act of violence and hatred. New Zealand Airport police shoot down security dog after he ran loose and delayed 16 flights: The security personnel drew criticism for opting to kill the canine instead of tranquilising it. Mumbai court issues extradition order against Vijay Mallya in service tax default case: The fugitive businessman had collected service tax from passengers of his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, however, he never gave the money to the department. ‘Nobody will be spared’, says Ram Gopal Yadav after Samajwadi Party’s loss in UP: Feedback from candidates will be sent to party district presidents to find out if anybody had indulged in anti-party activities, he said. Surgical strikes were based on ‘specific and definite inputs’, says Centre: Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhambre said the operation was conducted with ‘absolute precision and the targets were completely destroyed’. Pranab Mukherjee praises Narendra Modi, says he is a quick learner: ‘The PM is observant. I must give him credit,’ said the president.