The husband of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar on Saturday announced that he will soon announce a political party of his own. He alleging that there has been a “dominance of evil forces” in his wife’s new outfit MGR Amma Deepa Peravai. Madhavan said he has not yet named for his party, reported PTI.

Madhavan was involved forming the MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, which has been projected as a foundation and not a political outfit. He said “bad elements” have influenced and interfered in the foundation. Deepa and Madhavan had launched Peravai on February 24, marking the birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

Though Madhavan will quit the Peravai, he rubbished speculations of a row between him and his wife. He added that the Peravai cadres will extend their support to his political party, reported The Hindu.

Asked if his party will contest the RK Nagar by-poll, Madhavan said the decision will be taken keeping in mind the “wishes of the people.” However, Deepa Jayakumar had already announced that she will contest in the by-poll. The by-polls, which were necessitated after the demise of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year, will be held on April 12. The results will be declared on April 15.