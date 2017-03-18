Professional racer Ashwin Sundar and his wife died in Chennai on Saturday morning when their car crashed into a parked vehicle. The police said that Sundar and his wife Niveditha were trapped in their BMW as it was stuck between a tree and a wall, and died after it caught fire.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am, The News Minute reported. Police told TNM that the 32-year-old had been driving over the speed limit at the time of the crash. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem. Sundar was a national champion in F4 racing in 2012 and 2013.

Fire service and rescue personnel worked for around half-an-hour to put out the fire, The Times of India reported. The accident was recorded by witnesses, one even live-streamed it on Facebook, but they said they could not approach the car because it had caught fire and was intermittently exploding. The report added that initially, rescue personnel were not able to identify the passengers and did it later using their car’s registration plate.

Last September, a law student had crashed his Porsche into several autorickshaws in Chennai. One of the rickshaw drivers had died. The student Vikas Vijayanand had escaped unhurt.