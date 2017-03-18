At least two low-intensity explosions took place near Agra Cantonment railway station on Saturday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage or casualties. Train services have not been affected by the explosions, reported NDTV.

Director General of police Mahesh Kumar Mishra said an investigation was under way. However, it is still not clear what caused the blasts. “Both the blasts were followed by smoke. A team of forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad have been called to inspect the spot,” Mishra told Hindustan Times.

The first blast was around 5 am at the house of a plumber in Rasoolpura area while another explosion was near a garbage dumping site close to platform No 5 of the station, local residents told Hindustan Times. The blasts come ahead of Saturday’s Taj Mahotsav festival.

On Friday, security in Agra was beefed-up following threats by a pro-Islamic State group to blow up the Taj Mahal. The Ahwaal Ummat Media Center had on March 14 posted a graphic on Telegram, with the monument’s picture and “new target” mentioned below it. More than six million tourists visit the world heritage monument annually.