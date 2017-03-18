The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be announced by Saturday evening, after a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party legislators. Union minister Venkaiah Naidu has rubbished media reports that have suggested several leaders, including Manoj Sinha, who are in the running for the position. Naidu said the names being circulated by the media were only speculation.

Earlier, party president Amit Shah had ruled out state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya (pictured above) as the next chief minister, and said Maurya would choose someone for the post. Maurya met Amit Shah on Saturday, ahead of the legislative meeting. Naidu and BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, who are both state observers for the party, will also attend the meeting.

Other names doing the rounds had also included Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is unlikely to give up his post in the central Cabinet like former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (now Goa’s chief minister) had done.

The chief minister will take the oath on Sunday at 5 pm.

The BJP won two states – Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – out of the five that held elections recently, by a considerable margin. The party has also formed the government in Goa and Manipur in alliance with regional outfits.