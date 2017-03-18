Bharatiya Janata Party MPs discussed the benefits of cows and cow urine at length in Rajya Sabha on Friday. From claiming that cows are the only animal that inhale and exhale oxygen to gaumutra (cow’s urine) boosting sugarcane yield, the legislators voiced their opinion in favour of amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Tiruchi Siva had moved a resolution, seeking an amendment to the Act to protect indigenous cattle breeds. “Tamil Nadu has six indigenous cattle breeds. Because of artificial insemination, these breeds have reduced to a few 1,000s,” he had said, accoording to The Hindu. He added that cattle should replace tractors for ploughing and transportation so that more diesel is saved.

Supporting Siva, BJP MP from Karnataka Basavaraj Patil said, “Ghee made of cow’s milk has up to 47% oxygen. Cow is the only animal that takes oxygen and gives back oxygen. BJP’s Meghraj Jain said that scientists have shown cattle urine mixed with water for irrigation will boost productivity. He then cited an experiment conducted at Mumbai’s Tata Cancer Hospital that had found that haemoglobin level of patients using cow urine does not drop even after chemotherapy. Another BJP MP, L Ganesan, went a step ahead to say that such a resolution should have been moved by a BJP member, reported The Indian Express.

BK Hariprasad of the Congress also spoke in favour of the resolution. He said there should not be any discrimination against buffaloes or bulls. Nine of 10 MPs who spoke on the issue backed the resolution. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, however, opposed it, by saying that the resolution was aimed at jallikattu. During the recent Tamilian row over jallikattu, some supporters of the bull sport claimed banning it would further dwindle local cattle breeds.

Eventually, Tiruchi Siva withdrew the resolution.