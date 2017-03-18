A look at the headline right now:

Racer Ashwin Sundar and wife die after their car crashes into parked vehicle: The police said the couple were trapped inside their car because of the accident and died after it caught fire. BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be decided after party MLAs meet on Saturday: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said the names of leaders being circulated by the media was only speculation. ‘At least we have something in common,’ Trump on wiretaps during first meeting with Angela Merkel: The US president claimed that he and the German chancellor’s phones were wiretapped under Barack Obama. Twin blasts at Agra Cantonment railway station, no casualties reported: One explosion was at the house of a plumber in Rasoolpura area, while another was near a garbage dumping site close to platform No 5. Rahane falls after Kohli, leaving Pujara stranded during Ranchi Test: The hosts will know that if they manage to get 100 runs ahead of their opponents, victory is still achievable, having done the same against England. RBI will start trials of plastic Rs 10 notes in five cities: These notes are expected to last longer and are considered more difficult to counterfeit. Deepa Jayakumar’s husband breaks away from MGR Amma Deepa Peravai to form new party: Madhavan, however, rubbished speculations of a row between him and his wife and added that the Peravai cadres will also support his political outfit. BJP MPs discuss benefits of the cow at length in Rajya Sabha: One legislator claimed that haemoglobin levels of cancer patients who use cow urine does not drop during chemotherapy, and another said they exhale oxygen. Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show: The Punjab Cabinet minister said he will will finish his work, fly to Mumbai every Saturday for the shoot and return on Sundays. Person who hosted missing Indian clerics in Pakistan ‘under pressure’ not to speak, says Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan has said they have no idea where the two men are.