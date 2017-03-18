The big news: National F4 racing champion and wife killed in car crash, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: BJP will decide new UP chief minister after party MLAs meet, and Donald Trump told Angela Merkel their phones were wiretapped under Obama.
A look at the headline right now:
- Racer Ashwin Sundar and wife die after their car crashes into parked vehicle: The police said the couple were trapped inside their car because of the accident and died after it caught fire.
- BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief minister will be decided after party MLAs meet on Saturday: Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said the names of leaders being circulated by the media was only speculation.
- ‘At least we have something in common,’ Trump on wiretaps during first meeting with Angela Merkel: The US president claimed that he and the German chancellor’s phones were wiretapped under Barack Obama.
- Twin blasts at Agra Cantonment railway station, no casualties reported: One explosion was at the house of a plumber in Rasoolpura area, while another was near a garbage dumping site close to platform No 5.
- Rahane falls after Kohli, leaving Pujara stranded during Ranchi Test: The hosts will know that if they manage to get 100 runs ahead of their opponents, victory is still achievable, having done the same against England.
- RBI will start trials of plastic Rs 10 notes in five cities: These notes are expected to last longer and are considered more difficult to counterfeit.
- Deepa Jayakumar’s husband breaks away from MGR Amma Deepa Peravai to form new party: Madhavan, however, rubbished speculations of a row between him and his wife and added that the Peravai cadres will also support his political outfit.
- BJP MPs discuss benefits of the cow at length in Rajya Sabha: One legislator claimed that haemoglobin levels of cancer patients who use cow urine does not drop during chemotherapy, and another said they exhale oxygen.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue his appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show: The Punjab Cabinet minister said he will will finish his work, fly to Mumbai every Saturday for the shoot and return on Sundays.
- Person who hosted missing Indian clerics in Pakistan ‘under pressure’ not to speak, says Sushma Swaraj: Pakistan has said they have no idea where the two men are.