A man was shot dead at Orly Airport in Paris on Saturday after he tried to grab a soldier’s weapon, reported Reuters. A part of the airport was evacuated after the incident and people were asked by local administration o avoid the area. Orly is the second largest airport in Paris.

Passengers were not allowed to board the plane after gunshots were heard, reported BBC. Bomb disposal experts were deployed to conduct security operations at the airport.

The man is believed to have hurled himself on a group of soldiers who were patrolling the airport as part of counter-terrorism measures, reported The Telegraph. France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015, when 130 people were killed in a series of terror attacks in the Capital.

In February this year, a knife-wielding man was shot at after he tried to enter an underground shop in Louvre museum.