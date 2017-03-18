The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday chose Yogi Adityanath as their legislature party leader in Uttar Pradesh, which means he will take oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday, ANI reported quoting unidentified sources.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Lucknow attended by party lawmakers and senior leaders. Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu and national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav were present at the meeting as “observers”.

Adityanath had held a separate meeting with Bhupendra Yadav, Om Mathur, KP Maurya and Sunil Bansal before the MLA meet, reported ANI. Earlier in the day, supporters of the Gorakhpur MP had staged protests demanding that their candidate be made the state CM.

After the Assembly election results on March 11, Adityanath had said, “People have rejected the SP-Congress alliance in a big way; this is a vote for development.” He has been elected an MP from Gorakhpur to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections.

The BJP won 312 seats in the 403-member state Assembly. Its allies got 13 seats. The Samajwadi Party was decimated in the Assembly elections, which it had fought in alliance with the Congress. Between the two, the parties managed to win only 54 seats. Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party got 19 seats. The results were declared on March 11.