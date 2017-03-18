India’s Cheteshwar Pujara slammed yet another gritty hundred to keep his side in the contest at the end of Day 3 of the Ranchi Test against Australia. The hosts were at 360/6 at Stumps, still 91 runs adrift of Australia’s first innings score of 451.

Pujara expertly anchored the innings and was unbeaten on 130 as India’s middle-order was once again disappointed with the bat. For the Australians, pacer Pat Cummins stood out in his comeback Test, and accounted for four Indian wickets, including the prize scalp of skipper Virat Kohli (6), whose poor form in the series continued.

Murali Vijay (82) and Pujara looked comfortable in the first session, building a 101-run partnership. Steve O’Keefe dismissed Vijay while Cummins scalped the wickets of Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Karun Nair was looking well set at the crease before being bowled by an exceptional delivery by Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins came back to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin with a menacing bouncer. Keeper Wriddhiman Saha and Pujara took India to safety, but it was Australia who edged the day’s honours.

Brief score: