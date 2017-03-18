The Gurgaon Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced 13 accused in connection with the violence and rioting at Maruti Suzuki plant in Haryana’s Manesar district in 2012. Four others got five-year prison term each. The court said that 14 others had already served the sentence and they could be fined and released, reported Hindustan Times.

On March 10, the court had convicted 31 employees of Maruti Suzuki in connection with the case. As many as 117 employees of the 148 named in the chargesheet were acquitted for lack of evidence. While 13 people were convicted for murder, 18 were held guilty of rioting and other crimes.

Security was heightened outside Maruti Suzuki’s offices after workers threatened to protest if the court failed to deliver justice to their colleagues, reported Business Standard. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has also been imposed in Manesar till March 25. The law prohibits assembly of four or more people.

The case dates back to August 2012, when senior manager Awanish Kumar Dev died and several others were injured in a fire that broke out at the plant during a clash between workers and the management.

Tension had been brewing in the factory for a while before the incident. In 2011-2012, more than 4,000 workers went on strike three times to demand better work conditions and the right to form an independent trade union. Even after the union was formed, relations between the workers and the management continued to be strained.