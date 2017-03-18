As many as six Naxalites were killed by security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Saturday, reported ANI. Arms and ammunition were found by security personnel after the incident that took place in the Burdum area. Two officers were also injured during the encounter.

“The encounter is still on,” an unidentified official told PTI. “A Naxalite has been killed and an AK series assault rifle has been recovered.” The operation was carried out by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force and the District Reserve Group, reported The Indian Express. More security personnel have been sent to the spot.

This comes only days after two Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district on Thursday.