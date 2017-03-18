The big news: Yogi Adityanath will be the next chief minister of UP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: 13 got life term in Maruti plant violence case, and reports said the missing Indian clerics had been detained by Pakistan's intelligence agency
A look at the headline right now:
- Yogi Adityanath is BJP’s CM-designate for Uttar Pradesh, will take oath tomorrow: The state will have two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.
- 13 accused sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence case: Four others got five-year prison term each in connection with the case.
- Missing Indian clerics in custody of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, say reports: They were detained for their alleged links with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the news agency said.
- Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as eighth chief minister of Uttarakhand: The former RSS activist said his top priority would be development and eradicating poverty in the state.
- Liquor prices to go up in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis government hikes value added tax: While presenting the budget, state finance minister said the VAT for card transactions has been scrapped.
- Section 144 imposed in Haryana districts ahead of Jat quota protests, internet services suspended: The region was put on high alert ahead of the protests planned outside Parliament on March 20.
- Six Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district: Two security personnel were injured during the gun battle.
- Racer Ashwin Sundar and wife die after their car crashes into parked vehicle: The police said the couple were trapped inside their car because of the accident and died after it caught fire.
- Ton-up Cheteshwar Pujara steers India to 360/6 on Day 3 of Ranchi Test: The hosts finished at 360/6 at the close of play, still 91 runs adrift of Australia.
- Twin blasts at Agra Cantonment railway station, no casualties reported: One explosion was at the house of a plumber in Rasoolpura area, while another was near a garbage dumping site close to platform No 5.