A look at the headline right now:

Yogi Adityanath is BJP’s CM-designate for Uttar Pradesh, will take oath tomorrow: The state will have two deputy chief ministers – Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. 13 accused sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence case: Four others got five-year prison term each in connection with the case. Missing Indian clerics in custody of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, say reports: They were detained for their alleged links with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, the news agency said. Trivendra Singh Rawat takes oath as eighth chief minister of Uttarakhand: The former RSS activist said his top priority would be development and eradicating poverty in the state. Liquor prices to go up in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis government hikes value added tax: While presenting the budget, state finance minister said the VAT for card transactions has been scrapped. Section 144 imposed in Haryana districts ahead of Jat quota protests, internet services suspended: The region was put on high alert ahead of the protests planned outside Parliament on March 20. Six Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district: Two security personnel were injured during the gun battle. Racer Ashwin Sundar and wife die after their car crashes into parked vehicle: The police said the couple were trapped inside their car because of the accident and died after it caught fire. Ton-up Cheteshwar Pujara steers India to 360/6 on Day 3 of Ranchi Test: The hosts finished at 360/6 at the close of play, still 91 runs adrift of Australia. Twin blasts at Agra Cantonment railway station, no casualties reported: One explosion was at the house of a plumber in Rasoolpura area, while another was near a garbage dumping site close to platform No 5.

