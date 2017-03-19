Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry died on Saturday in his suburban St Louis, Missouri, home in the United States. “We are deeply saddened to announce that Chuck Berry – beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – passed away at his home today at the age of 90,” said a statement on his official Facebook page. Though his health had deteriorated recently, he spent his last days at home surrounded by the love of his family and friends.”

The St Charles County Police said on their Facebook page that they had found Berry unresponsive, after attending to a medical emergency at his house, and resuscitation efforts had failed.

The music industry has responded to the news of the “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Brown-eyed Handsome Man” singer’s death. Bruce Springsteen wrote on Twitter, “This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages. Chuck Berry was rock’s greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock ‘n’ roll writer who ever lived.” The Rolling Stones band wrote on its website: “He was a true pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll and a massive influence on us...He was a master craftsman as a songwriter. His songs will live forever.”

Born Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, he was often called the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll”. His work influenced fans of the genre for decades.