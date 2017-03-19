The big news: BJP’s Adityanath will take oath as UP chief minister today, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The two missing Indian clerics have been found in Karachi, and rock and roll legend Chuck Berry has died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Adityanath is BJP’s CM-designate for Uttar Pradesh: Opposition leaders have called his appointment the ‘biggest assault’ on secularism and part of the ‘RSS agenda’.
- Missing Indian clerics found in Karachi, to return to Delhi on March 20: Pakistan’s intelligence agency had reportedly detained them for alleged links with the Muttahida Quami Movement.
- Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90: An official statement said he had spent his last days at home ‘surrounded by the love of his family and friends’, though his health had deteriorated recently.
- Congress’ organisational structure is ‘no match’ for the BJP-RSS set up, says P Chidambaram: The former finance minister added that the right-wing bodies together, in turn, were weaker in comparison with the TMC and AIADMK’s arrangements.
- Section 144 imposed in Haryana districts over Jat quota stir, internet services suspended: The region was put on high alert ahead of the protests planned outside Parliament on March 20.
- 13 convicted in 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence sentenced to life imprisonment: Workers have announced a one-hour ‘tool down’ – stopping of work – on Saturday night in protest against the verdict.
- Ton-up Cheteshwar Pujara steers India to 360/6 on Day 3 of Ranchi Test: The hosts finished at 360/6 at the close of play, still 91 runs adrift of Australia.
- Liquor prices to go up in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis government hikes value added tax: While presenting the budget, state finance minister said the VAT for card transactions has been scrapped.
- US and China to work together to deal with North Korea: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries would find a way to seek peaceful settlement through diplomatic means.
- Man shot dead in Paris after trying to grab soldier’s gun at Orly airport: A part of the airport was evacuated after the incident, and people were asked to avoid the area.