A look at the headlines right now:

Adityanath is BJP’s CM-designate for Uttar Pradesh: Opposition leaders have called his appointment the ‘biggest assault’ on secularism and part of the ‘RSS agenda’. Missing Indian clerics found in Karachi, to return to Delhi on March 20: Pakistan’s intelligence agency had reportedly detained them for alleged links with the Muttahida Quami Movement. Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90: An official statement said he had spent his last days at home ‘surrounded by the love of his family and friends’, though his health had deteriorated recently.

Congress’ organisational structure is ‘no match’ for the BJP-RSS set up, says P Chidambaram: The former finance minister added that the right-wing bodies together, in turn, were weaker in comparison with the TMC and AIADMK’s arrangements. Section 144 imposed in Haryana districts over Jat quota stir, internet services suspended: The region was put on high alert ahead of the protests planned outside Parliament on March 20.

13 convicted in 2012 Maruti Manesar plant violence sentenced to life imprisonment: Workers have announced a one-hour ‘tool down’ – stopping of work – on Saturday night in protest against the verdict.

Ton-up Cheteshwar Pujara steers India to 360/6 on Day 3 of Ranchi Test: The hosts finished at 360/6 at the close of play, still 91 runs adrift of Australia. Liquor prices to go up in Maharashtra as Devendra Fadnavis government hikes value added tax: While presenting the budget, state finance minister said the VAT for card transactions has been scrapped.

US and China to work together to deal with North Korea: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the two countries would find a way to seek peaceful settlement through diplomatic means. Man shot dead in Paris after trying to grab soldier’s gun at Orly airport: A part of the airport was evacuated after the incident, and people were asked to avoid the area.