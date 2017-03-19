Bharatiya Janata Party leader Adityanath was sworn in as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in Lucknow’s Smriti Upvan on Sunday. Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s state unit chief, and Dinesh Sharma, BJP’s national vice president, were inducted as deputy chief ministers.

Some of the ministers sworn into the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet are Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Siddharth Nath Singh, Mukut Bihari Verma, Ashutosh Tandon, Chetan Chauhan, Shrikant Sharma, Ritu Bahuguna Joshi and Rajendra Pratap Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attended the ceremony, along with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar were also present.

Adityanath was slated to visit his Gorakhpur constituency ahead of the inauguration ceremony, but cancelled his plans later. He had appealed to his followers earlier to not create ruckus in the name of celebrations, ANI reported. Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP’s legislature party leader by the party MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday.

Maurya, who was believed to have been the front-runner for the chief minister’s post before BJP’s announcement, said he had “no issues with Adityanath” being chosen for the position. “I have been entrusted with responsibility of deputy chief minister and will work on improving the law and order situation in UP,” he told ANI.

