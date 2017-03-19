IT giant Cognizant Technology Solutions is likely to lay off more than 6,000 employees or around 3% of its workforce, The Hindu BusinessLine reported on Saturday. Officials said the lay-offs were based on “under performance and skill mismatch” as well as the rise in digitisation and automation. Officials said the actual number of employees dismissed will be known by March 31, once the company’s appraisals are completed.

“As part of the workforce management strategy, the company conducts regular performance reviews to ensure it has the right employee skill sets necessary to meet client needs and achieve business goals. This process results in changes, including some employees transitioning out of the company,” an official said. The statement said the company simultaneously tries to improve its capabilities with hiring people for various roles.

By December 2016, the firm had 2.60 lakh staffers across the globe with over 75% based in India. In 2015, the United States-based company laid off 1% of its staff and dismissed 2% of its employees in 2016, the English daily reported.