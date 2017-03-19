Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on Saturday said music maestro Ilayaraaja had sent him a legal notice for singing his compositions while on tour in the United States. Singers KS Chithra and his son SPB Charan, along with organisers of his concert in various cities and the managements of the venues were also issued notices by an attorney on behalf of Ilayaraja, he added in a Facebook post.

The notices said they are not allowed to sing Ilayaraaja’s songs without his permission. “If we do, it is breaking the copyright law, and we have to pay huge financial penalties and face legal action,” he said, adding that he was unaware of the legalities.

The singer further said that Ilayaraaja had not sent them any such notice earlier when they performed his compositions during their “SPB50” world tour, which began in August 2016. “I don’t know why [he sent the notices] now when we started our US tour...If it is a law, so be it and I will obey it,” he said, adding that they had performed in Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Dubai and a number of locations in India, too.

Assuring fans that he will continue to perform other composers’ songs at his concerts, Balasubrahmanyam appealed to them to “face the situation with grace” and not form “harsh opinions” against Ilayaraaja over the matter. “I could have certainly talked to him had he contacted me or sent a mail before our tour...My intention of this information was to prepare the audience. I do not want my good friend Shri Raaja to be inconvenienced,” the Tamil singer said.

The two have collaborated a number of times and delivered numerous hit songs over the past five decades, such as Mouna Raagam, Thalapathy and Thevar Magan. But according to recent reports, Balasubrahmanyam and Ilayaraaja have been on the odds for a while now.