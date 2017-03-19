A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s state unit chief, and Dinesh Sharma, BJP national vice president, were inducted as deputy chief ministers. Manohar Lal Khattar calls for talks, traffic restrictions imposed ahead of Jat protests: The Centre has deployed 247 companies (approximately 24,700 personnel) of paramilitary forces in the Delhi-National Capital Region. Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90: An official statement said he had spent his last days at home ‘surrounded by the love of his family and friends’, though his health had deteriorated recently. Congress’ organisational structure is ‘no match’ for the BJP-RSS set up, says P Chidambaram: The former finance minister added that the right-wing bodies together, in turn, were weaker in comparison with the TMC and AIADMK’s arrangements. Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as CM ‘biggest assault’ on secularism, says Opposition: The BJP, however, has asserted that as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Gorakhpur MP will work for the party’s agenda of ‘inclusive growth’. Reports on funds to social exclusion centres being cut are ‘false news’, clarifies UGC: The University Grants Commission said the articles were based on a ‘forged letter’ sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Opposition’s silence on triple talaq led Muslim women to vote for BJP in UP, says law minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court that the matter was ‘not an issue of religion, but of gender equality’. US government calls for proposals to build ‘physically imposing’ border wall with Mexico: The Donald Trump administration has estimated a $2.6-billion expenditure on the structure, which has to also be ‘aesthetically pleasing’. A group of scientists is lobbying to restore Pluto’s planetary status: The six-member team led by Johns Hopkins University scientist Kirby Runyon are pitching to have 100 celestial bodies categorised as planets. Music maestro Ilayaraaja sends legal notice to SP Balasubrahmanyam for singing his songs at concerts: The composer claimed that SPB and two other singers on tour with him had performed his work without permission and violated the copyright law.