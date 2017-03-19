The big news: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Security was stepped up in the Capital for the Jat quota protests, and rock and roll legend Chuck Berry died.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s state unit chief, and Dinesh Sharma, BJP national vice president, were inducted as deputy chief ministers.
- Manohar Lal Khattar calls for talks, traffic restrictions imposed ahead of Jat protests: The Centre has deployed 247 companies (approximately 24,700 personnel) of paramilitary forces in the Delhi-National Capital Region.
- Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry dies at 90: An official statement said he had spent his last days at home ‘surrounded by the love of his family and friends’, though his health had deteriorated recently.
- Congress’ organisational structure is ‘no match’ for the BJP-RSS set up, says P Chidambaram: The former finance minister added that the right-wing bodies together, in turn, were weaker in comparison with the TMC and AIADMK’s arrangements.
- Yogi Adityanath’s appointment as CM ‘biggest assault’ on secularism, says Opposition: The BJP, however, has asserted that as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Gorakhpur MP will work for the party’s agenda of ‘inclusive growth’.
- Reports on funds to social exclusion centres being cut are ‘false news’, clarifies UGC: The University Grants Commission said the articles were based on a ‘forged letter’ sent to the Jawaharlal Nehru University.
- Opposition’s silence on triple talaq led Muslim women to vote for BJP in UP, says law minister: Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the Centre’s stand in the Supreme Court that the matter was ‘not an issue of religion, but of gender equality’.
- US government calls for proposals to build ‘physically imposing’ border wall with Mexico: The Donald Trump administration has estimated a $2.6-billion expenditure on the structure, which has to also be ‘aesthetically pleasing’.
- A group of scientists is lobbying to restore Pluto’s planetary status: The six-member team led by Johns Hopkins University scientist Kirby Runyon are pitching to have 100 celestial bodies categorised as planets.
- Music maestro Ilayaraaja sends legal notice to SP Balasubrahmanyam for singing his songs at concerts: The composer claimed that SPB and two other singers on tour with him had performed his work without permission and violated the copyright law.