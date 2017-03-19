India ended Day 4 of the Ranchi Test match in a dominant position, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up two late wickets after the hosts posted a mammoth score of 603/9.

Cheteshwar Pujara (202) picked up from where he left off on Day 3, getting to his second double hundred against Australia. Pujara’s monumental effort lasted two whole days and 505 deliveries. Pujara and keeper Wriddhiman Saha (117) piled on 199 runs for the seventh wicket, blunting the Australian bowling attack patiently.

A breezy cameo by Jadeja (54) took India past the 600-run mark. The India all-rounder then starred with the ball, bowling out opener David Warner with a cracking delivery that viciously spun away from the batsman. The day ended with Jadeja bowling out Nathan Lyon. India have a healthy lead of 129 heading into the final day’s play.

Brief score:

Australia 23/2 (David Warner 14; Ravindra Jadeja 2/6) & 451 trail India 603/9 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 202, Wriddhiman Saha 117; Pat Cummins 4/106) by 129 runs.