The Central Board of Secondary Education on Sunday sent out a notice to students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams asking them to reach their centres early on Monday as Jat quota protests scheduled for the day threatened to disrupt services in Delhi. However, the Jat leaders called off their protest soon after, following a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Protestors from the community, which has been demanding reservations in education and government jobs, had said they they would surround the Parliament House complex.

Class 12 students are expected to appear for either the mathematics exam and other electives such as microbiology and first aid. Class 10 students will appear for language papers. The official notice from the CBSE reads, “…the students and parents are hereby informed and advised to take necessary measures to reach the examination centres well before the scheduled time to avoid any inconvenience in-anticipation to the gherao.”

More than 50 lakh agitators led by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti were expected to take part. On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had urged Jat protesters to hold a dialogue with Minister of State for Law and Justice PP Chaudhury in attendance at Haryana Bhavan. Security had been stepped up in the National Capital Region, with authorities enforcing traffic restrictions and Metro operations. The Centre had deployed 247 companies (approximately 24,700 personnel) of paramilitary forces in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The community wants reservations under the other backward classes category. The movement had led to violent agitations in February 2016, when thousands of Jats had blocked highways and burnt public properties worth crores. At least 30 people had died and more than 300 others had been injured during the agitation between February 18 and 23 last year. Several protesters were arrested for the violence.