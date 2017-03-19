The Jat quota protests scheduled for Monday in Delhi have been suspended after leaders of the agitation met with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, NDTV reported. Khattar said the Centre and the Haryana government will begin the process of giving them reservations. Khattar asked people to “cooperate to maintain peace and harmony”.

Jat leader Yashpal Malik said they will not hold the protest in Delhi on Monday, though he did not specify whether the protests on the whole had been called off. Malik said they had “agreed to the five points laid down by the chief minister”, and that they “trust the government” and are sure their demands will be met. Khattar is believed to have agreed to 10 demands put forth by the protestors, the Economic Times reported, without quoting any officials.

The protestors, led by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, had threatened to bring the Capital to a standstill and surround the Parliament complex. Metro services had been suspended and traffic restrictions had been imposed in anticipation of the 50 lakh protestors who were expected to hit the city’s streets.

The city had been preparing for the disruptions, with authorities stepping up security, blocking routes the protestors were likely to use and even calling in the paramilitary for help. The CBSE had sent out a message asking students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to reach exam centres well in time to avoid getting delayed in the protests.