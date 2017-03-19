A look at the headlines right now:

Jat protests in Delhi suspended, Manohar Lal Khattar says process of giving them quotas will begin: All of the city’s Metro stations will be open, officials said. Economic blockade to be lifted in Manipur starting midnight: The move comes right after the BJP formed the government in the state and after services to the state were disrupted for 130 days. BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s state unit chief, and Dinesh Sharma, BJP national vice president, were inducted as deputy chief ministers. CBSE asks Delhi students to reach board exam centres early after Jat protest call: However, soon after, the community said it had called off its protest in the city after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Cheteshwar Pujara’s 202, Ravindra Jadeja’s late strikes put India in command on Day 4: Australia were tottering at 23/2 at the end of the day’s play, trailing the hosts by 129 runs. Peru: Rain, flooding and mudslides kill at least 67, displace thousands: An emergency has been declared across half the nation in a bid to expedite aid delivery, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala said. Cognizant to lay off more than 6,000 employees: The actual number that will be dismissed is expected to announced by March 31, officials said. Clerics who went missing in Pakistan will return to Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj: She said she has spoken to one of them, Syed Asif Nizami, over the phone and he had confirmed that they were safe. Four police personnel and several protestors injured in Jat protest clashes: The Centre has deployed 247 companies (approximately 24,700 personnel) of paramilitary forces in the Delhi-National Capital Region. A group of scientists is lobbying to restore Pluto’s planetary status: The six-member team led by Johns Hopkins University scientist Kirby Runyon are pitching to have 100 celestial bodies categorised as planets.