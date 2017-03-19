The big news: Plans for massive Jat protest in Delhi suspended, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: The five-month long economic blockade in Manipur was lifted, and Yogi Adityanath took his oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jat protests in Delhi suspended, Manohar Lal Khattar says process of giving them quotas will begin: All of the city’s Metro stations will be open, officials said.
- Economic blockade to be lifted in Manipur starting midnight: The move comes right after the BJP formed the government in the state and after services to the state were disrupted for 130 days.
- BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: Keshav Prasad Maurya, the party’s state unit chief, and Dinesh Sharma, BJP national vice president, were inducted as deputy chief ministers.
- CBSE asks Delhi students to reach board exam centres early after Jat protest call: However, soon after, the community said it had called off its protest in the city after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
- Cheteshwar Pujara’s 202, Ravindra Jadeja’s late strikes put India in command on Day 4: Australia were tottering at 23/2 at the end of the day’s play, trailing the hosts by 129 runs.
- Peru: Rain, flooding and mudslides kill at least 67, displace thousands: An emergency has been declared across half the nation in a bid to expedite aid delivery, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala said.
- Cognizant to lay off more than 6,000 employees: The actual number that will be dismissed is expected to announced by March 31, officials said.
- Clerics who went missing in Pakistan will return to Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj: She said she has spoken to one of them, Syed Asif Nizami, over the phone and he had confirmed that they were safe.
- Four police personnel and several protestors injured in Jat protest clashes: The Centre has deployed 247 companies (approximately 24,700 personnel) of paramilitary forces in the Delhi-National Capital Region.
- A group of scientists is lobbying to restore Pluto’s planetary status: The six-member team led by Johns Hopkins University scientist Kirby Runyon are pitching to have 100 celestial bodies categorised as planets.