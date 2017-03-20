A look at the headlines right now:

BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: He said he would follow the Centre’s call of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, and not discriminate against anyone in his state. BSP leader Mohammad Shami shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district: He had defected from the Samajwadi Party right before the Assembly elections this year. Economic blockade to be lifted in Manipur starting midnight: The move comes right after the BJP formed the government in the state and after services to the state were disrupted for 130 days. Jat protests in Delhi suspended, Manohar Lal Khattar says process of giving them quotas will begin: All of the city’s Metro stations will be open, officials said. Cheteshwar Pujara’s 202, Ravindra Jadeja’s late strikes put India in command on Day 4: Australia were tottering at 23/2 at the end of the day’s play, trailing the hosts by 129 runs. Peru: Rain, flooding and mudslides kill at least 67, displace thousands: An emergency has been declared across half the nation in a bid to expedite aid delivery, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala said. Cognizant to lay off more than 6,000 employees: The actual number that will be dismissed is expected to announced by March 31, officials said. Clerics who went missing in Pakistan will return to Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj: She said she has spoken to one of them, Syed Asif Nizami, over the phone and he had confirmed that they were safe. Tamil Nadu rationalist was killed for refusing to take down WhatsApp group on atheism, say police: Investigators said the accused had asked the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam member to take down the group, which has 400 members from various districts. Pyarimohan Mohapatra, former adviser to Odisha CM, dies in Mumbai: The bureaucrat-turned-politician was undergoing treatment for lung infection.