The big news: Yogi Adityanath says he 'won't discriminate' as new UP CM, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: BSP leader Mohammad Shami was shot dead in Allahabad district, and the Manipur economic blockade was lifted.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP’s Yogi Adityanath sworn in as Uttar Pradesh chief minister: He said he would follow the Centre’s call of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, and not discriminate against anyone in his state.
- BSP leader Mohammad Shami shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district: He had defected from the Samajwadi Party right before the Assembly elections this year.
- Economic blockade to be lifted in Manipur starting midnight: The move comes right after the BJP formed the government in the state and after services to the state were disrupted for 130 days.
- Jat protests in Delhi suspended, Manohar Lal Khattar says process of giving them quotas will begin: All of the city’s Metro stations will be open, officials said.
- Cheteshwar Pujara’s 202, Ravindra Jadeja’s late strikes put India in command on Day 4: Australia were tottering at 23/2 at the end of the day’s play, trailing the hosts by 129 runs.
- Peru: Rain, flooding and mudslides kill at least 67, displace thousands: An emergency has been declared across half the nation in a bid to expedite aid delivery, Prime Minister Fernando Zavala said.
- Cognizant to lay off more than 6,000 employees: The actual number that will be dismissed is expected to announced by March 31, officials said.
- Clerics who went missing in Pakistan will return to Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj: She said she has spoken to one of them, Syed Asif Nizami, over the phone and he had confirmed that they were safe.
- Tamil Nadu rationalist was killed for refusing to take down WhatsApp group on atheism, say police: Investigators said the accused had asked the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam member to take down the group, which has 400 members from various districts.
- Pyarimohan Mohapatra, former adviser to Odisha CM, dies in Mumbai: The bureaucrat-turned-politician was undergoing treatment for lung infection.