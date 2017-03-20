Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mohammad Shami was shot dead in Allahabad district on Sunday night, hours after Hindutva hardliner Yogi Adityanath took his oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Shami was set upon by bike-borne assailants in the town of Mau Aima, Patrika reported, and died on the spot. The police arrived soon after and said five bullets had been fired at Shami.

Shami had moved from the Samajwadi Party to the BSP right before this year’s Assembly elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won the Uttar Pradesh elections by a huge mandate, while the once powerful BSP won fewer than 20 seats.

More details are awaited.