New Delhi has been put on high alert even after the Jat quota agitators suspended their protest in the national capital. Commuters to central Delhi are likely to face traffic snarls as the police have set up security check points at various points in the city.

“Traffic will remain heavy in New Delhi and adjoining areas owing to security picket. Please plan your journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. Security has been heightened at border areas. Rapid Action Forces and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been posted at various border posts, reported The Times of India.

However, students appearing for the CBSE and UPSC examinations will be allowed to travel within the city without any restrictions. On Sunday, the CBSE had sent out a message asking students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams to reach exam centres well in time to avoid getting delayed in the protests.

The Jat protestors, led by the All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, had suspended their agitation planned for New Delhi after their meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Khattar is believed to have agreed to 10 demands put forth by the protestors.

The Delhi Metro had then announced that it will restore its services, though it said the Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg stations would be entry-only on Monday, no exits will be allowed. These restrictions were revoked later on Sunday, The Times of India report added.

On Sunday, 35 people were injured when Jat protestors clashed with the police on being stopped from entering Delhi on the Sirsa-Hisar-Delhi national highway. The injured included eighteen policemen, including a superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police. The protestors had torched two police buses. The police said they had to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells to control the protestors.