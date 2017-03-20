The third Test between India and Australia at Ranchi ended in a draw after Shaun Marsh (53) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) built a match-saving 124-run stand for the fifth wicket on the final day. The visitors finished at 204/6 in their second innings.

Marsh and Handscomb’s partnership came at a time when the Australians were in deep trouble, struggling at 63/4 in the first session. Ravindra Jadeja, who had picked up two wickets in the final stages of Day 4, earned the prized scalp of Australian skipper Steve Smith. Pacer Ishant Sharma ended opener Matt Renshaw’s stay, trapping him leg-before.

Indian bowlers were unable to breach through the staunch defence of Marsh and Handscomb, who played out 373 balls between them during their partnership. The left-hander was dismissed in the final hour of the day’s play by Jadeja, who finished with a match haul of 9/178 on a pitch that largely favoured the batters.

Both teams have won a game each in the four-match series, and the final game in Dharamsala is slated to start on March 25.

Brief score:

Australia 204/6 (Peter Handscomb 72 not out, Shaun Marsh 53; Ravindra Jadeja 4/54) & 451 drew with India 603/9 declared.