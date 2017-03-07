Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy claims Muslim outfits are not ready for out-of-court talks

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday accused Muslim bodies of creating hurdles in resolving the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. “All Muslim parties had said on TV yesterday [on Tuesday] that this [out-of-court negotiation] is a waste of time…They created hindrances in the hearing and are somehow trying to delay it,” he told PTI.
Swamy had sought an early hearing of his plea seeking permission to build a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The BJP leader has also set an “outer limit” of April 2018 to resolve the dispute. “Either we reach a solution through mediation under Supreme Court judges, or there are day-to-day hearings. If they [Muslim parties] try to avoid [the hearing] with adjournments, then the outer limit is April 2018,” he said, without clarifying what he meant.
Swamy made the comments even as Muslim organisations voiced their support of the apex court’s suggestion. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Wednesday said it was ready for negotiations to resolve the Ayodhya row. “The observation of the Supreme Court is welcomed by the Muslim law board, and we are ready for an out-of-court settlement under the apex court in the Ram Mandir case,” AIMPLB member Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali told ANI.
Muslim cleric Maulana Suhaib Qasmi believes that talks can resolve all problems in the world. “When a matter is in court, someone has to lose. And I believe that such matters should be dealt with sensitively by considering the views of all sides. So this issue of the Babri Masjid should be solved through talks,” he said.
Swamy, however, was not entirely incorrect in his statements. On Tuesday, a few Muslim outfits had expressed their scepticism of the Supreme Court’s suggestion. Babri Masjid Action Committee Convenor Zafaryab Jilani had pointed out that negotiations had failed earlier, and an out-of-court settlement was not possible. The top court bench had also offered to appoint a mediator if the out-of-court negotiations fail.
On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid was demolished by lakhs of Hindu karsevaks (volunteers) gathered at the site. Senior BJP leaders such as LK Advani and Uma Bharati were purportedly present at the site. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.
In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had said that Hindus had the right to worship at the disputed land since Lord Ram was believed to have been born there. But the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the high court order.
Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India
From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.
Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.
Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.
Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.
Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.
Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.
Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.