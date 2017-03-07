The big news: Woman killed, officer stabbed in UK Parliament terror attack, and 9 other top stories

Woman killed, policeman stabbed near UK Parliament in ‘terrorist incident’, assailant shot dead: At least a dozen people were injured on Westminster Bridge, London, after gunshots were heard in the area.
Subramanian Swamy claims Muslim outfits are not ready for out-of-court talks: A few Muslim organisations, however, have said they are ready to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid row through negotiations as per the SC’s suggestion.
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, which makes Aadhaar compulsory for I-T returns and PAN cards: The 92-page document includes 40 amendments to a number of Acts, proposed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday.
Railways’ new Vikalp scheme will give waitlisted passengers berths in other trains at no extra cost: They can choose the new service, which will be rolled out on April 1, only after the charts for their current train are prepared.
At least 33 civilians killed after US-led coalition bombs shelter in Syria, says monitor: The chief of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the toll is expected to rise as they were still pulling out bodies from the rubble.
Yogi Adityanath keeps Home Ministry, gives deputy CMs higher education, PWD portfolios: Rita Bahugana Joshi was assigned the Child Development Ministry, while Mohsin Raza is in charge of minority affairs.
Maharashtra minister claims protesting doctors have agreed to resume work, IMA says strike still on: Girish Mahajan said he had assured the doctors of measures to ensure their safety, but the association called his statement ‘absolutely false and misguiding’.
Narada News CEO alleges threat to his life, claims he and his family are being stalked: Mathew Samuel voiced his fears as the Supreme Court refused to stop the CBI inquiry into the sting operation involving TMC members.
Kerala Youth Congress leader resigns after criticising Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post: The disgruntled politician said he was ‘fed up with politics of groupism’.
Raghu Rai honoured with Lifetime Achievement at the National Photography Awards: The veteran photojournalist has served on the jury of World Press Photo and Unesco’s International Photo Contest.
Modern home design trends that are radically changing living spaces in India
From structure to finishes, modern homes embody lifestyle.
Homes in India are evolving to become works of art as home owners look to express their taste and lifestyle through design. It’s no surprise that global home design platform Houzz saw over a million visitors every month from India, even before their services were locally available. Architects and homeowners are spending enormous time and effort over structural elements as well as interior features, to create beautiful and comfortable living spaces.
Here’s a look at the top trends that are altering and enhancing home spaces in India.
Cantilevers. A cantilever is a rigid structural element like a beam or slab that protrudes horizontally out of the main structure of a building. The cantilevered structure almost seems to float on air. While small balconies of such type have existed for eons, construction technology has now enabled large cantilevers, that can even become large rooms. A cantilever allows for glass facades on multiple sides, bringing in more sunlight and garden views. It works wonderfully to enhance spectacular views especially in hill or seaside homes. The space below the cantilever can be transformed to a semi-covered garden, porch or a sit-out deck. Cantilevers also help conserve ground space, for lawns or backyards, while enabling more built-up area. Cantilevers need to be designed and constructed carefully else the structure could be unstable and lead to floor vibrations.
Butterfly roofs. Roofs don’t need to be flat - in fact roof design can completely alter the size and feel of the space inside. A butterfly roof is a dramatic roof arrangement shaped, as the name suggests, like a butterfly. It is an inverted version of the typical sloping roof - two roof surfaces slope downwards from opposing edges to join around the middle in the shape of a mild V. This creates more height inside the house and allows for high windows which let in more light. On the inside, the sloping ceiling can be covered in wood, aluminium or metal to make it look stylish. The butterfly roof is less common and is sure to add uniqueness to your home. Leading Indian architecture firms, Sameep Padora’s sP+a and Khosla Associates, have used this style to craft some stunning homes and commercial projects. The Butterfly roof was first used by Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect who later designed the city of Chandigarh, in his design of the Maison Errazuriz, a vacation house in Chile in 1930.
Skylights. Designing a home to allow natural light in is always preferred. However, spaces, surrounding environment and privacy issues don’t always allow for large enough windows. Skylights are essentially windows in the roof, though they can take a variety of forms. A well-positioned skylight can fill a room with natural light and make a huge difference to small rooms as well as large living areas. However, skylights must be intelligently designed to suit the climate and the room. Skylights facing north, if on a sloping roof, will bring in soft light, while a skylight on a flat roof will bring in sharp glare in the afternoons. In the Indian climate, a skylight will definitely reduce the need for artificial lighting but could also increase the need for air-conditioning during the warm months. Apart from this cleaning a skylight requires some effort. Nevertheless, a skylight is a very stylish addition to a home, and one that has huge practical value.
Staircases. Staircases are no longer just functional. In modern houses, staircases are being designed as aesthetic elements in themselves, sometimes even taking the centre-stage. While the form and material depend significantly on practical considerations, there are several trendy options. Floating staircases are hugely popular in modern, minimalist homes and add lightness to a normally heavy structure. Materials like glass, wood, metal and even coloured acrylic are being used in staircases. Additionally, spaces under staircases are being creatively used for storage or home accents.
Exposed Brick Walls. Brickwork is traditionally covered with plaster and painted. However, ‘exposed’ bricks, that is un-plastered masonry, is becoming popular in homes, restaurants and cafes. It adds a rustic and earthy feel. Exposed brick surfaces can be used in home interiors, on select walls or throughout, as well as exteriors. Exposed bricks need to be treated to be moisture proof. They are also prone to gathering dust and mould, making regular cleaning a must.
Cement work. Don’t underestimate cement and concrete when it comes to design potential. Exposed concrete interiors, like exposed brick, are becoming very popular. The design philosophy is ‘Less is more’ - the structure is simplistic and pops of colour are added through furniture and soft furnishings.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Birla Gold Premium Cement and not by the Scroll editorial team.