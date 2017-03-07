UP: Lucknow's legendary Tunday Kababi downs it shutters as meat crackdown intensifies
Dozens of shops and slaughterhouses in the state have been raided and sealed since Adityanath became the chief minister on March 15.
One of Lucknow’s most iconic eateries, the century-old Tunday Kababi is the latest victim of the crackdown on illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses ordered by the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. The establishment, which dates back to 1905, shut shop on Wednesday because of a scarcity of meat in the Capital, which had its four slaughterhouses sealed between 2013 and 2015.
“The shop was shut the entire day. The meat was not available,” owner Mohammad Usman told Scroll.in. “Gosht nahi milega to kaise chalayenge. [If we don’t get meat, how will we run the shop]?” While the outlet in Akbari Gate which serves buffalo meat was shut, the other outlet in Aminabad which also serves chicken and mutton was open. Usman said that the supply of mutton and chicken had not been affected so far, but expressed apprehension about a meat shortage in the state. Usman said he had heard rumours that even chicken and fish were not been sold in Kanpur on Wednesday, though this was not independently confirmed by Scroll.in.
The BJP had promised in its election manifesto that it would shut illegal slaughterhouses and stop cattle smuggling to help boost the dairy industry in the state. The party formed a government in the state after a landslide victory with Gorakhnath Math priest Adityanath at the helm. Adityanath had started a movement against illegal slaughterhouses in his constituency in 2002. Since he was sworn in on March 15, the state administration has carried out several raids and sealed many slaughterhouses in the region.
So far, nine meat shops have been shut down in Lucknow, but there are at least 200-250 illegal meat shops in the Capital, according to Lucknow Municipal Corporation. “There are shops running in shanties that are not following norms. Such shops need to be regulated or closed down,” Chief Veterinary Officer of the LMC AK Rao told The Indian Express. The LMC has launched a comprehensive drive across 11 districts – Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad and Ambedkar Nagar.
On Wednesday, three buffalo meat processing plants belonging to a former Bahujan Samaj Party legislator’s family were sealed in Meerut. Though the owners said they had all the requisite approvals to run the establishment that has been around for 14 years, the officials told them that they were not following the terms of the licence.
On the same day, a slaughterhouse in Varanasi was raided and sealed by a joint team of Pollution Control Board, municipal authorities, administrative and police officials, NDTV reported. Another 10 meat shops were shut down in Ghaziabad. The police raids in the region prompted owners of a further 10 slaughterhouses to shut shop, the police said. Officials told the news channel that 34 illegal meat shops and slaughter houses have been shut down in Ghaziabad since March 15. The region reportedly has 210 illegal meat shops.
On Tuesday, three meat shops owned by members of the Muslim community in Hathras were set ablaze, allegedly by a mob.