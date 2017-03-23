Google has handed over the latest version of its operating system – Android O – to developers. However, its official release date has yet to be announced, and the tech giant has not divulged any details of the software yet.

Android fans are hopeful that Google will fix the poor battery life trouble users of the OS face. Vice President of Engineering for Android David Burke also confirmed it. “Building on the work we began in Nougat, Android O puts a big priority on improving a user’s battery life,” he said. To achieve this, there will be new limits set to prevent background apps from sapping the battery life, reported The Telegraph.

Reports claim that Android O will give users better control over notifications. It will have notification channels such as news, sports, music, etc to avoid overload, according to netmag. Burke told The Verge that there will be “new visuals and grouping to notifications that make it easier for users to see what’s going on when they have an incoming message or are glancing at the notification shade”.

The new software promises better audio quality over Bluetooth, as well. The internet giant has also come up with a picture-in-picture display that allows videos to keep playing in a smaller screen while a user browses other sites or performs other functions of the phone. Other upgrades include better Wi-Fi connectivity and keyboard navigation.

Before the launch of a new OS, Google is known to get its fans speculating over what the new version of Android will be called. The company usually names them after desserts or candies as is evident from its previous versions – Nougat, Marshmallow, KitKat Lollipop, etc. It is unclear what O in Android O stands for, but there were rumours of the next OS being named after Oreo biscuits.