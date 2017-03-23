The business wrap: Centre allows hike in prices of essential medicines, and six other top stories
In other headlines: Strong global cues and energy sector trading pushed Indian markets higher, and Google handed over its Android O OS to developers.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Essential medicines to become costlier from April 1: The government controls the prices of 875 drugs that are on the National List of Essential Medicines.
- Energy shares and firm global cues boost Indian markets: Sensex ended 64.48 points up, while Nifty remained above the 9,000 mark.
- Google hands over its latest OS Android O to developers, but details remain speculative: Although there is no official release date yet, the new software is likely to bring better battery life and more control over notifications for users.
- Instagram says it has hit the 1 million advertisers milestone: The Facebook-owned platform focused on promoting business-specific profiles in the past year, said Vice President James Quarles.
- Finance ministry calls bank chiefs to discuss ways to drain surplus cash, says report: The implementation of a new facility called“standing deposit” will be discussed at Friday’s meeting.
- Centre clears Rs 1,000 crore ‘fund of funds for start-ups’: The Small Industries Development Bank of India will manage the initiative, officials said.
- Verizon, AT&T have suspended their advertisements from Google over ‘offensive videos’: The companies have joined several other brands in pulling out after their digital ads appeared next to ‘extremist content’.