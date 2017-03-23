A Hyderabad court on Thursday granted bail to former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member Aseemanand in connection with the 2007 Mecca Masjid blast, in which nine people were killed. He will be released from jail once the paperwork is completed, reported The Indian Express.

On May 18, 2007, an improvised explosive device had gone off inside the Hyderabad mosque. Besides the nine deaths, several others were injured after the IED exploded.

Aseemanand had earlier admitted that right-wing activists had been involved in the blast, but later retracted his statement. The National Investigative Agency had filed a chargesheet against him in May 2011, according to CNN-News18.

His bail comes two weeks after a special NIA court acquitted him and six others in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case. In its March 8 ruling, the court had convicted three others in the case, but Aseemanand had been the key accused.

The former RSS activist is also an accused in the Samjhauta Express and the 2006 Malegaon blast cases.