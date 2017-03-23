Taking the digitisation route like the country’s economy, the Supreme Court will go paperless in the next six-seven months. Chief Justice JS Khehar on Thursday said that the top court was already in the process of digitising all records countrywide and will soon collect data electronically from lower courts and high courts, PTI reported.

“Within six to seven months, you will not file any paper. We will electronically pick up trial court and high court records, and there will be no need of case records being filed afresh in the Supreme Court,” a three-judge bench said during a hearing.

This means that there will be no need to submit papers and other documents while filing a petition in the apex court. The chief justice explained that lawyers will only have to file documents when they are challenge a lower court order, according to The Times of India.

The bench of Chief Justice Khehar and justices DY Chandrachud and SK Kaul made these observations while hearing a plea filed by senior advocate Indira Jaising. She had sought uniform guidelines on designating lawyers as senior.